Meet IAS officer who is also a singer-songwriter, decided to crack UPSC after...

Dr Hari Om, a 1997 batch IAS officer, is said to have become an IAS officer while dreaming of becoming a singer.

UPSC is considered by many as the toughest exam in India and every year lakhs of Indians appear in the UPSC exam with the aim to become IAS officers but only a few hundred among them manage to crack the UPSC exam. There are many UPSC aspirants who succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam in the second or third attempt, others taste success after a few attempts.

Maintaining a hobby while working full-time is not an easy task. That too when they are burdened to perform administrative duties. Similar is the story of Dr. Hari Om, an IAS official from the UP cadre, although for those who had passed a difficult test like the UPSC, the obstacle was insignificant.

Dr. Hari Om, an IAS officer from the 1997 batch, dreamt of being a singer before joining the service. His singing videos can be seen on social media. Some time ago he made a video that also went viral. The video is from Kashmir in which Hariom is singing with his friends near Dal Lake. Since childhood, he has been fond of ghazals, songs and bhajans and kirtan.

Dr. Hari Om was born in Katari, a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi area. He traveled to Allahabad to graduate after his initial studies.

He said in an interview with Optimist News that his father used to motivate him to study for the IAS and PCS. But Hari Om persisted in making an effort to do well in school. His professors would describe him as a bright student with the potential to succeed in the civil services examinations.

The environment of Allahabad University had a significant impact on Hari Om when he went there to study. The majority of his coworkers used to discuss IAS and PCS. That's when he made the decision to study for the civil services examination.

After completing his graduation, Hari Om came to JNU in 1992. "The students here were more serious about IAS," he said. Being in Delhi, it was possible to get all the exam-related guidance needed. Dr. Hari Om made the decision to take the civil services examination. He passed the UPSC exam and was chosen for the IAS in 1997.

Hari Om then served as a district magistrate in a number of Uttar Pradesh districts. Even after being selected, Hari Om's passion for writing and music remained intact. He has been passionate about music ever since he can remember it, according to The Hindu. While pursuing his doctorate in Hindi literature, he developed an interest in ghazals. "As a part of my studies, I started reading Hindi poems and shayari," he said. I started listening to ghazal singers like Jagjit Singh, Hussain Brothers, Ghulam Ali, and Mehndi Hasan.