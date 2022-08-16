Did India Post release notification for 1 lakh job vacancies? Know the truth

India Post recruitment 2022, post office jobs, post office vacancies, eligibility criteria, Age limit, application process

Several publication houses recently reported about the India Post (Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication) releasing a notification for over 1 lakh vacancies.

However, a fact-check done by Factly on the viral claim stated that the India Post did not release any such notification. "The ‘Circle-wise sanctioned strength Postman, Mailguard & MTS’ numbers (in the ‘Sanctioned strength of posts in various cadres in the Department as on 01.08.2O22’ document of the Department of Posts) are misinterpreted as the number of vacancies. Hence the claim made in the post is FALSE," said the fact-checking website.

The screenshot of the alleged vacancy notification, on which the reports were based, was part of a document (‘Sanctioned strength of posts in various cadres in the Department as on 01.08.2022’) recently uploaded on the ‘Employee Corner’ website of India Post, not on the ‘Recruitments’ page.

According to fact-check, neither the number of vacancies nor the specifics of the job application were mentioned in the document anywhere.