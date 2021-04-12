COVID-19 news: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 DATES postponed - Check details here

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021: Good news for students as Maharashtra government on Tuesday postponed the date of class 10 and 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held in April, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The board exams of Class 12 were to begin from April 23 and of Class 10 from April 30.

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 202: New Dates

Class 10 exams now will be held in the month of June, while the class 12 exams will be conducted in May.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad after consultations with various stakeholders-students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians & tech giants.

"Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we've postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority," said state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution. We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," she wrote.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 34,07,245, as per official figures.