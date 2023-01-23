Search icon
CISF recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 451 Constable/Driver Cum Pump Operator posts, check details

CISF recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from today (January 23, 2023) for 451 Constable/Driver cum Pump Operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in. The last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is February 22, 2023. 

This recruitment drive will fill 451 vacancies in the organisation out of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver and 268 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver cum Pump Operator.

CISF recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

CISF recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have done the Matriculation or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government.

CISF recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The SC/ST/ EMS candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates can apply online for CISF recruitment through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in from January 23 onwards.

CISF recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the website of CISF-www.cisfrectt.in
  • Fill out the credentials
  • Upload all required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Click on submit to finish the application process
