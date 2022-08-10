Search icon
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13

Delhi government in an official circular has asked schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Photo: PTI

The Delhi government in an official circular has asked schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations from August 11 to 13. "As the nation is celebrating 75th year of Independence, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is scheduled to be observed as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'", it said.

As part of these celebrations, all the Heads of Government schools are directed to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' in and around their schools from August 11-13, it said. The schools have been directed to organise these events following all Covid norms.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence. The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes.

(With inputs from PTI)

