Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main 2022: Candidate claims his score was changed from 99.4% to 77%

A candidate alleges that his score was changed from 99.4 per cent to 77 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

JEE Main 2022: Candidate claims his score was changed from 99.4% to 77%
Photo: PTI

A JEE Main candidate claims that his score was changed to 77 per cent whereas, he had scored 99.23 percentile score in the first and 99.47 percentile in the second attempt of the engineering entrance exam.

As per the student, when he tried to apply for IIT entrance exam-JEE advanced, he was not allowed to apply because of the changed score. After checking his result on August 8, his JEE Main score was 99.4 per cent. 

A new scorecard was issued to the candidate. Both the mark sheets carry the same student name, image, and other details apart from marks. With the revised score he is not eligible to apply for JEE Advanced as only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders are allowed to apply for the same.

The student's father Anil Agarwal has filed a written complaint to the National Testing Agency.  This is not the only case of an error in JEE marks, another candidate also alleged that his answers have been changed. 

Read: JEE Advanced 2022 application process begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Here's the list of important documents

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.