JEE Main 2022: Candidate claims his score was changed from 99.4% to 77%

Photo: PTI

A JEE Main candidate claims that his score was changed to 77 per cent whereas, he had scored 99.23 percentile score in the first and 99.47 percentile in the second attempt of the engineering entrance exam.

As per the student, when he tried to apply for IIT entrance exam-JEE advanced, he was not allowed to apply because of the changed score. After checking his result on August 8, his JEE Main score was 99.4 per cent.

A new scorecard was issued to the candidate. Both the mark sheets carry the same student name, image, and other details apart from marks. With the revised score he is not eligible to apply for JEE Advanced as only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders are allowed to apply for the same.

The student's father Anil Agarwal has filed a written complaint to the National Testing Agency. This is not the only case of an error in JEE marks, another candidate also alleged that his answers have been changed.

Read: JEE Advanced 2022 application process begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Here's the list of important documents