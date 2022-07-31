CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Know how to apply with late fee at cbse.gov.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Compartment exam application form 2022 is available on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in. Through the online LOC form, schools have to submit the list of students for the compartment exam. On the other hand, private candidates who have been placed in the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment can submit their exam forms on CBSE's website.

On July 30, 2022, the application process for the CBSE compartment exam 2022, without paying the late fee has been concluded. After today, students will have to pay Rs 2000 as a late fee while submitting the application form.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Direct Application Form

Students will require their roll number and school code to access the CBSE compartment exam form. CBSE compartment exam application process with Rs 2000 late fee will be completed on August 1, 2022.

Students will also have to pay Rs 300 as a compartment exam application fee. Students who have their exam centres outside India will have to pay Rs 2000.

The CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment exams will begin on August 23, 2022.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Online submission of forms by Private Students of Classes X & XII, 2022 for Compartment Examination' on the homepage.

Step 3: You will now be redirected to a new website.

Step 4: On the page, Class 10th, 12th compartment exam form options will be displayed.

Step 5: Click on the respective option, and a new login page would appear.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and school code

Step 7: Submit and access the CBSE Compartment Exam Form 2022

Step 8: Fill in the form and pay the application fees.

Step 9: Submit the form and take a printout for future use.

CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be conducted based on the Term 2 syllabus. Admit cards for the CBSE compartment exam will be released soon at cbse.gov.in.