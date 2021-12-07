CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 1 Exam 2022: Students call paper more 'difficulty than easy', teachers share feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 exam. On Monday (December 6), CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 1 Exam 2022 was conducted.

All the students who had appeared for the exam have now shared their experiences about the paper and its difficulty level. Notably, the answer key for CBSE Class 12 Maths is also now available. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Answer Key is expected to release soon.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 1 Exam 2022 - Students review, reactions, and what experts said

Students who, on Monday, appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 1 Exam 2022 said that the paper was more "difficult than easy".

A Class 12 student named Anirdh revealed that the paper had a lot of lengthy calculations. "The paper was more lengthy than difficult for me. The matrices questions took so long to complete, and then there were too many of them. If you chose easier questions, it took a lot of time, the tougher questions were trickier."

Teachers also shared their feedback about the paper and expressed their happiness with the paper structure.

Mr OP Gupta, a senior mathematics teacher, said, "It is a balanced paper and you expect this level of difficulty to distinguish between students. It is easy enough for students to pass but tricky enough to make it tougher to score full marks. An average student would be able to score anywhere between 25 to 32 marks easily. Getting over 32 would require thorough conceptual understanding."

On the other hand, Ganesh, a Maths teacher from JAIN International Residential School in Bengaluru, said, "Section A tested the knowledge and understanding of the students, where few questions required little calculations. Section B was tricky and students require an in-depth understanding of the concepts to answer the questions. The questions from Linear Programming are time-consuming. Section C tested the application skills of the students. This section seems difficult for an average student to score. All questions in this section demand extensive calculations, whereas the time allotted for each question is not sufficient enough. The notation used in question number 42 is not there in the NCERT Textbook due to which students didn't understand the question. Overall the question paper appears to be tricky, difficult, and time-consuming."