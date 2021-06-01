CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG demand by Delhi CM ahead of PM Modi's meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

A similar policy was adopted last year. Last year, CBSE and CISCE had to cancel the class 12 board exams due to COVID and for remaining subjects which could not be held, marks were given on the basis of a special criterion.

"Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The appeal by the chief minister came prior to a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today evening. According to Government of India sources, PM Modi will be briefed about all the developments that have emerged as a result of discussions with states and education stakeholders, and about the possible routes for Class 12 students.

Vaccination before examination: Sisodia

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that the Centre should make arrangements for vaccines before calling Class 12 students for exams. If students cannot be vaccinated, exams should be cancelled altogether, Sisodia had said.

Supreme court hearing on June 3

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 examinations after Central government sought time till Thursday.

The Central government told the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling Class 12 CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and sought time till Thursday to place its decision before the court.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the case to June 3. It, however, asked the Centre to give some good and tangible reason if it decides to depart from last year's decision when it agreed to cancel the examination due to Covid-19.