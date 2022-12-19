CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023 expected today, Know how to check CBSE exam time at cbse.nic.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the datesheet or exam dates for the CBSE class 10, 12 exams soon. CBSE board exams will begin on February 15, as per the tentative date notified by the Board. According to media reports, CBSE datesheet is expected today. The CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet pdf can be downloaded by the students once it is released through the official website. The CBSE class 10, 12 theory exams are likely to begin from February 15, 2023. The official date of the release of the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet has not been announced.

CBSE has also recently released a notification against a fake website of the Board that asks for money for creating and downloading admit cards. According to the official notification by CBSE, the fake website resembles the official website and it has been created with cbsegovt.com.

CBSE has earlier said that a fake date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake.

The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon.

"The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.

Once released CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE released an official notice regarding the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start on January 1, 2023. Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.