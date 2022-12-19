IIT Delhi Placement 2022 records more than 1,300 Job offers, over 10% increase in unique selections

File photo

With over 1.3K job offers and 260 pre-placement offers from MNCs, IIT Delhi records its highest-ever placement. The Institute reported more than 1,300 job offers to students. On the IIT Delhi campus, this is the highest number of job offers ever. The placement drive will continue till May 2023.

The Institute reported that from December 1 through December 15, there was a 10% increase in the number of unique selections. Over 260 pre-placement offers were made during the past two weeks. Even PPOs were received at the highest level ever this year, according to a statement from IIT Delhi.

Students received over 30 offers from over 15 international organisations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These organisations offered over 20 job profiles. Additionally, there are six pre-placement offers from abroad.

In order to hire IIT Delhi students, more than 500 businesses from various industries have registered so far, offering more than 1,000 job profiles. According to campus rules, many students would be qualified to reappear for placements.