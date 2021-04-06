CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Students demand cancellation of exams amid rising COVID cases

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: While the CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin from 4 May 2021, many students, parents and teachers are now requesting the government to cancel the board exams for class 10, 12 or postpone the same due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule.

A section of students are requesting the government to cancel board exams, while others are asking for the examinations to be conducted online. Taking to Twitter, several students rallied together using #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming examinations which will be held via offline mode.

The students have already faced a lot of problems till now in this pandemic. Classes were held online so the exams should also be held online or students should be promoted via internal assessment marks.#cancelboardexams2021 #CANCELBOARDEXAMS2021 pic.twitter.com/LpL0OMWxLM — GCS (@pritamraaj09) April 6, 2021

Nevertheless, the board has made it clear that the examinations will be conducted from May 4, and has warned miscreants not to circulate old notices to mislead CBSE Class 10, 12 Board students. "There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled," said CBSE.

CBSE taking ample measures for safety of students

CBSE has said that the board is taking ample measures to conduct board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who could not appear for the practical exams for classes 10 or 12 will be given a second chance.

The CBSE in its latest circular has said that "if any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member reported COVID positive, the school will conduct the practical exams of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional office but latest by June 11."

Meanwhile, CBSE is also giving candidates a chance to appear for improvement exams in case a student is not happy with their results in the theory papers. The exams will be held immediately after the result and students will have to appear for the compartmental exams. Earlier, for improvement, a student had to wait for an entire year.