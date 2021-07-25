CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date, time: BIG updates students must know

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students are awaiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results, speculations are rife that the CBSE would make an announcement regarding Class 10, 12 results date and time on Monday (July 26).

For its part, CBSE has repeatedly instructed the Class 10, 12 students to monitor its official website cbse.nic.in for any information regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results. The Board has also advised the students, teachers and parents not to fall prey to fake news and do not trust in any news which is not posted on cbse.nic.in.

It may be recalled that earlier the CBSE had said that it will announce the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result by July 20 but the Board failed to release the result on time as it directed some schools to revise the marks of some Class 10 students after submission.

Earlier this week, a CBSE official said that results are delayed this year. “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, NDTV quoted the official as saying.

Notably, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Of the total 100 marks, the students will get 20 marks for internal assessments and 80 marks for their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the academic session.

It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results but it is expected that the CBSE will release the result soon. According to reports, the CBSE is gearingup to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result by July 31, 2021 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results through alternative methods: DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.