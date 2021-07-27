CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date, time: BIG announcement by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (July 26) told a leading web portal that the CBSE Class 10, 12 result is ongoing and the results will be declared soon.

It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date and time. Education Minister Pradhan advised the students to check the official notification only for updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has set July 31 as deadline for the CBSE to release both the class 10, 12 results. Once announced, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021: How to check online

- Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet. Take a print out for further reference.

Students can also check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results through alternative methods: DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

The last date to submit the Class 12 marks was extended by the CBSE to July 25 from July 22. The CBSE justified the move saying that the teachers were under stress and were committing mistakes while calculating the marks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result.

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.