CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result date, time to be released SOON, check cbse.nic.in for details

Even as lakhs of students are awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education to declare the CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exam results 2021, Education Minister Dhamendra Pradhan said the process is still underway. “I will advise students to check the official notification only for updates on results”, the Education Minister Pradhan was quoted as saying.

The Supreme Court had set July 31 as deadline for the Board to release both the CBSE class 10, 12 results. However, the Board is yet to make any official announcement regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date and time.

Once announced, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

Students can also check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results through alternative methods: DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

The last date to submit the Class 12 marks was extended by the CBSE to July 25 from July 22. The CBSE justified the move saying that the teachers were under stress and were committing mistakes while calculating the marks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and schools were asked to evaluate students on the basis of previous years' results and internal assessment.