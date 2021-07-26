CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date, time, direct link, how to check: Latest updates students need to know

According to sources, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will soon announce the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date and time.

As lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are eagerly awaiting for the release of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE class 12 result this week.

According to sources, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will soon announce the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date and time. Once declared, the Class 12 students will be able to access the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in. Around 14 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 this year.

Menawhile, Delhi University (DU) has already announced to start its first-year admission process on the basis of merit from August 2. This has led to speculations that the CBSE will declare CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result before August 2.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had told that CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results will declared by July 31 and students who will be dissatisfied with the marks will have the option to sit for written exams to be held between August 15 and September 15.

It is to be noted that the last date to submit the Class 12 marks was extended by the CBSE to July 25 from July 22. The CBSE justified the move saying that the teachers were under stress and were committing mistakes while calculating the marks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result.

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.

It is expected that CBSE will also declare class 10 results in the coming days. Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will release CBSE Class 10 Board EXam 2021 result by July 20 but the CBSE failed to release the result on time, “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. Results are delayed this year as the process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, one of board officials had said.

For its part, the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results but it is expected that the CBSE will release the result soon. According to reports, the CBSE is gearing up to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result by July 31, 2021 on its official website by direct link on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results through alternative methods: DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check online

- Visit official CBSE results website – cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the 'CBSE results' link (once it is activated)

- A new window will open.

- Enter your registration number. ...

- Your CBSE result will appear.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.