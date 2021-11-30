CBSE Class 10 Term 1 major paper begins tomorrow, detailed exam guidelines here

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board 2022 Class 10 Term 1 major paper from tomorrow and the exams will continue till December 11. The Term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 am in the morning and will continue till 1 pm.

Students appearing for the board exams will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled timing. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the answers. CBSE Class 12 Term 1 paper will commence from December 1.

CBSE had earlier released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for Term 1 examinations 2021-22. Students who are appearing for the examination can check the same on the Board's official website -cbseacademic.nic.in.

Class 10 Board students can access the Term 1 roll numbers and admit cards on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To access the admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

What students should know

The CBSE Board 2021-2022 Term 1 exam will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

The Class 10 Board exams will commence from 11:30 am due to the winter season and continue till 1 pm.

The duration of the Term 1 exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50% of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

Students are required to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets.

In case students darken the wrong circle, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles.

CBSE Class 10 students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box.

CBSE will consider the answer filled by students in the boxes as the final answer for the question.

For those who test COVID positive and cannot take the Term 1 exams, the final result will be based on Term 2 exams.