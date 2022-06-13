CBSE 2022-23 session: Board asks affiliated schools to submit list of candidates

(Image Source: IANS/Representative)

All CBSE affiliated schools will have to submit a list of the candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams for the 2022-2023 session. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notice to this effect. In its notice, the Board stated that the data collection for eligible candidates through LOC will begin on June 16.

The CBSE-affiliated schools will be required to submit LOC through the e-pariksha link provided on the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in. August 31, 2022 is the last date to submit the list of the candidates without a late fee.

Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Last date to upload practical, internal marks extended upto THIS date

The CBSE notification also reads that only those students will be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in session 2022-23, whose names will be submitted through the online process. Students listed should not be registered with any other school education board in addition to CBSE.

CBSE Board Exam 2022-23: Guidelines

1. Students sponsored are their own regular and bona fide students only

2. Students appearing for Board exams are not from any unauthorized/unaffiliated schools

3. Students are regularly attending classes in their respective schools

4. No bonafide student's name is left unsponsored for the 2022-2023 session

5. Students should be registered with any other School Education Board in addition to CBSE

6. The students are eligible for appearing in CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 as per provisions of Examination Byelaws

7. For Class 12 students, ensure that they have passed their Class 10 from a recognised School Education Board

8. CBSE Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data should be submitted by schools before the deadline. Any correction or modification done by schools will be observed by the Regional Officers of CBSE.