CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Last date to upload practical, internal marks extended upto THIS date

Picture Credit: IANS

The last date to upload the practical, internal assessment and projects for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Exams 2022 has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The extension is for both CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 submissions. Earlier, the date to submit practical, internal assessments and projects was 10 days after schools had conducted the assessments. However, CBSE has now extended the date further.

CBSE Result 2022: Last dates to upload practical, internal project marks

Term 1:

Class 10: May 27, 2022 (00:01 AM) to May 31, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Class 12: Till June 5, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Term 2:

Class 10: May 27, 2022 (00:01 AM) to May 31, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Class 12: Till June 5, 2022 (11:59 PM)

“Accordingly, the facility to upload practical examination, projects, internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 have been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools, it has been observed that the Practical Examination/ Project/ Internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for term 1 and 537 schools for term 2 in respect of Class 10 are still pending,” the official notice mentions.

The notice has also added, “In respect of Class 12 also practical examination, project and internal assessment marks of 141 schools for term 1 and 185 schools for term 2 are also pending.”