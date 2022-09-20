Search icon
BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 expected soon at bteup.ac.in: Check all important details here

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 is likely to be out soon at the official website-- bteup.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, BTE UP Even semester result 2022 is likely to be out soon at the official website-- bteup.ac.in. There has been no official announcement regarding the same as of yet. 

Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the result on the official website-- bteup.ac.in using their ID and password.  The BTEUP Even semester 2022 was conducted in two shifts with the morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Upon accessing the BTEUP even semester marks sheet 2022, candidates will be required to check their roll number, marks, aggregate mark, rank (if mentioned), subjects, and other important details.

Once the result is released candidates who are not satisfied with the same would be able to apply for the rechecking as and if allowed by the Board. Candidates would be required to request a rechecking via instructions provided by the BTEUP.

