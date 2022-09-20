Telangana TS CPGET Result 2022 expected to release today tsche.ac.in, check tie-breaker policy

PTI Photo

The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET Result 2022 is expected to be released today - September 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website - www.tsche.ac.in and www.cpget.tsche.ac.in. To check their results, candidates would need their TS CPGET admit card number and roll number along with other credentials as prompted on the website.

This year, the TS CPGET 2022 Exam was conducted by Osmania University from August 11, 2022, till August 23, 2022, in three shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second shift was conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift was held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

The TS CPGET 2022 result date and time have not been announced officially, however, media reports have stated that the TS CPGET Result 2022 will release today.

TS CPGET Result 2022: Tie-breaker policy

The TS CPGET Rank List 2022 will be prepared based on the TS CPGET Result 2022. The order of merit will be decided based on the following criteria

Age of the candidate (senior in age will get higher priority)

Percentage of the marks scored by the candidate in the exam.

Osmania University conducts the TS CPGET Exam which is a state-level exam for admission to PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses, and 5 years of Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.