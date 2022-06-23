BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprentice posts at www.mhrdnats.gov.in, check monthly stipend, other details

File Photo

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle has invited applications for Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same via BOAT's Portal at www.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The last date to apply is July 19, 2022. A total of 44 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The registration began on June 20, 2022

The last date of submission is July 19, 2022

The last date for Certificate and Document Verification is July 30, 2022

The declaration of the Selection list will be tentatively done in August 2022.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Apprentice (Sales and Marketing activities) - 24 posts

Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB) - 20 posts

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates can check the required educational qualification, age limit, and several other important details on the official website.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Per month stipend

The selected candidates will get Rs 8,000 as a monthly stipend.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do so by visiting the official website - www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 19, 2022.