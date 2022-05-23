BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Group-B posts, know how to apply online

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 90 (Group-B posts in BSF engineering set up 2020-21) Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works) and Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical) posts. The last date to apply is June 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Details

Inspector (Architect): 01 post

Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/- Level-7

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Sub Inspector (Works): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Sub Inspector (Electrical): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments

Inspector (Architect): The candidate must have a degree in architecture from a recognised University or Institution and registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1972

BSF Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-

For Female/SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSF Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: April 25, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: June 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment fee: June 08, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam. Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022 notification: docs.bsf.gov.in