Headlines

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine validity of Citizenship Act section 6A today

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely today, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

DNA TV Show: Cyclone Michaung brings flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu; here's how southern states are preparing

RBI cancels licence of this bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine validity of Citizenship Act section 6A today

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

DNA TV Show: Cyclone Michaung brings flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu; here's how southern states are preparing

10 must-watch Indian courtroom dramas on OTT 

10 Indian actresses who grabbed headlines due to their intimate scenes on screen

Batters with most runs for RCB in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

This actor once begged Yash Chopra for role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, later refused to act due to…

This actor once begged Yash Chopra for role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, later refused to act due to…

Watch: King calls Delhi concert a dream come true, shares glimpse of more than 13000 people singing with him

HomeEducation

Education

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

BSEB has declared the date sheet for the Bihar Board exam 2024. Know all details on the exam here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 05:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Inter) final exam date sheets. The dates of the Bihar board exams will be revealed on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  Candidates who are registered to appear for the Bihar Board Exam in 2024 can check all the details here. 

BSEB Bihar Board 2024: Exam date and time 

The BSEB Intermediate exams will be held in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024.  The Class 12 examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm.

Read: UGC NET December exam 2023: Admit card released, all details here

BSEB Bihar Board 2024 exam: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Now Click on Matric or Intermediate as per your Class.
  • Select the Time Table Link and then wait for the PDF to open up.
  • Check your Subject Wise Exam Dates in this file and then download it.
  • Take a print out to prepare well for your exams.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cyclone 'Michaung' to strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday; 21 NDRF teams deployed

Get the best deals on boys ethnic wear on Amazon today

Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy leads

Meet founder with Rs 11,000 crore net worth, lost his father at young age, later built real-estate firm

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE