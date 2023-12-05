BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

BSEB has declared the date sheet for the Bihar Board exam 2024. Know all details on the exam here.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Inter) final exam date sheets. The dates of the Bihar board exams will be revealed on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Bihar Board Exam in 2024 can check all the details here.

BSEB Bihar Board 2024: Exam date and time

The BSEB Intermediate exams will be held in two shifts from March February 1 to February 12. The board will conduct the Class 10 board exam in two shifts from February 15 and 23, 2024. The Class 12 examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 15 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board 2024 exam: How to check