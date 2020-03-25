BSEB Bihar board announces 12th Result 2020 at onlinebseb.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 12th Result on its official website http://onlinebseb.in/.

The class 10 board (matric) examination was held between February 17 and February 24, 2020, while the intermediate exam (Class 12) examinations were held between February 3 and February 13, 2020.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts- first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm), and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 80.44% this year. The toppers of the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2020 have been mentioned below...

BSEB Intermediate Science Topper - Neha Kumari - 95.2%

BSEB 12th Commerce Topper - Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu

BSEB Class 12 Arts Topper - Sakshy Kumari (94.8%)

Apart from the official website, you can check the Bihar Board 12th result 2020 on following sites...

http://biharboardonline.com/

http://onlinebseb.in/

http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

bsebssresult.com

bsebinteredu.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

bsebbihar.com

Steps to check Bihar Board 12th result 2020.

1. Visit the official website- onlinebseb.in

2. A login page will appear.

3. Enter Roll Code, Roll Number, and Captcha

4. Bihar 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout

About Bihar School Examination Board

The Bihar School Examination Board was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing a course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts annual secondary school examination in the month of February/March and supplementary school examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as a diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government.