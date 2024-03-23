BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers list here

The results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 have been announced today, March 23, 2024, along with the top scorers' names and pass percentages. After the result link is active, students can view their Bihar 12th results online at results.biharboardonline.com, interbseb.com, and the IE Education platform.

Science, Commerce, and Arts stream results for the BSEB Inter 2024 have all been made available together. Students can download the mark sheets by logging in with their BSEB class 12 roll number, roll code, and security code. Along with the students' names, other pertinent information, and grades, the Bihar Board 12th toppers' list is available.

Along with the Bihar board class 12th result 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board releases the names of toppers. Students have access to the toppers' list. Science topper is Mrityunjay Kumar, with 96.2 per cent.