BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for junior technician posts, salary up to Rs 67390 - Apply TODAY

Bank Note Press Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has released a job notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technician on bnpdewas.spmcil.com. The BNP Dewas Jr Technician online application process will start today, 26 February 2022 and end on 28 March, 2022.

Bank Note Press: Junior Technician Posts Vacancy details



Total Posts – 81

Junior Technician Ink Factory - 60

Junior Technician Printing - 19

Junior Technician Electrical/IT - 2

Bank Note Press: Junior Technician Posts Important dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 26 February 2022

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 28 March 2022

BNP Dewas Junior Technician Age Limit:

25 years

BNP Dewas Junior Technician: Junior Technician Posts Salary

Junior Technician - Rs 18,780-67,390

Read | SBI SCO Recruitment: Last date to submit application today - Know vacancies, eligibility

BNP Dewas Junior Technician: Educational Qualification

Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Full Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Printing) - Full time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Elecroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum impositer along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Full time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT