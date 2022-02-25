SBI SCO Recruitment: Last date to submit application today - Know vacancies, eligibility

If you have been waiting to get a job as an SCO at the State Bank of India (SBI), don’t miss this chance. The public lender’s application process to fill 48 SCO vacancies will end on February 25.

All interested candidates must apply for the position of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) via the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The application process started on February 5.

Date for online examination

The online examination for SCO posts is likely to be held on March 20. Tentatively, candidates will be able to download exam call letters from March 5.

Vacancies and eligibility related details

Candidates must note that the maximum age to apply for these vacancies is 40 years. The selection process will be based on the online written examination cum-interview.

Eligible candidates must have first division bachelor’s degree (full time) in any stream.

Notably, candidates have to a nominal fee for applying for the exam. The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) for the exam is ₹750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates.

Meanwhile, the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempt from payment of application fees.