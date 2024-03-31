Twitter
Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB matric results to be announced today; check time, how to download

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once released.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board Class 10 results on March 31(today) at 1:30 PM, as informed by the board on their official X account. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once released.

Students and their parents can check the results and download the scorecard using their roll number and roll code. 

The Bihar Board result 2024 will be announced by the board chairman Anand Kishore at a press conference where he is also expected to announce the list of toppers, pass percentages, and more.

Check how to download Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2024

  • Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the BSEB Class 10th result link.
  • Enter your roll number, roll code, and log in.
  • Your Class 10 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference.

