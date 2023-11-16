Headlines

'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistani

SA vs AUS: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets to reach World Cup final for 8th time, to face India on Sunday

Assam board to merge Class 10, 12 exams, to become single body

'Shami Kebab banned....': Bollywood star's post leaves India pacer in splits after Wankhede heroics

This National Awardee actress was kicked out of 13 films, tagged 'panuati' by producers, her net worth is...

Education

Assam board to merge Class 10, 12 exams, to become single body

Assam government said it has decided to merge the state boards for Class 10 and 12 to make one single entity.

PTI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

The Assam government on Thursday said it has decided to merge the state boards for Class 10 and 12 to make one single entity. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged to create a new body — Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

The SEBA conducts the Class 10 board examinations, while the Class 12 tests are looked after by the AHSEC. The cabinet decided to merge the two age-old bodies to “develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of school education”, the communique said.

The decision comes after around eight months of leaking of at least two question papers in the Class 10 board examinations. In March this year, question papers from General Science and Assamese were leaked, while people also claimed that questions for a few other subjects were also leaked.

This incident forced the SEBA to reschedule the examinations of General Science, all subjects of Modern Indian Languages (MIL), including Assamese and English.

Read: TN SSLC, HSE Final Exam 2024 date sheet out: Important dates, how to check here

The cabinet also approved the amendment to several rules of recruitment of school teachers at different levels in order to maintain the student-teacher ratio and ensure optimum utilisation of manpower. Besides, the Council of Ministers gave ex-post facto approval for the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council.

To promote electric vehicles, the government decided to provide a two percentage point reduction on existing duties on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-transport) for purchases till March 31, 2025. The cabinet also gave its nod to hold the Budget Session for 2024-25 of the Assam Assembly from February 5 next year.

