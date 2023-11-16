TN SSLC, HSE Final Exam 2024 date sheet out: Important dates, how to check here

The Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE final exam 2024 date sheet has been released. Check details here.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the SSLC or Class 10th, HSE Plus One (Class 11th) and HSC Plus Two (Class 12th) public exam timetables. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 exams can check the complete datesheet from the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN HSE or Class 12 final exam is scheduled to be held between March 4 to 25, 2024. The SSLC or Class 10 exam will be held from March 26 to April 8. Class 12 or HSE 2nd year public examinations will be from March 1 to 22, 2024.

Class 11th practicals are scheduled for February 19 to 24, Class 12th practicals will be conducted from February 12 to 17 and Class 10th practical exams are from February 23 to 29. The results for 12th and 11 will be declared on May 6 and May 14 and the Class 10 final result will be out on May 10.

TN SSL, HSE final exam 2024 Datesheet: How to check