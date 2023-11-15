Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam after multiple failures. Know his inspiring story.

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many. Lakhs of aspirants study day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. While we read about aspirants who cracked the UPSC in one attempt, today, we will talk about an IAS office that failed multiple times before cracking the IAS exam.

IAS officer Vijay Wardhan is an example of learning from your mistakes and failures. He is also the embodiment of never giving up. Making errors is a part of the success mantra. According to reports, Vijay Wardhan failed many times for government jobs but he did not give up. But he never gave up. He finally secured AIR 104th in UPSC after failing 35 separate tests.

IAS Vijay Wardhan learned from his errors and worked harder after each failure. He first applied to and was accepted into the UPSC CSE as an IPS officer, but he is currently undergoing training to become an IAS officer.

Wardhan went to school in Sirsa, Haryana. He earned a BTech in electronics engineering from Hisar after finishing his schooling. After receiving his engineering degree, Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi to pursue his UPSC studies.

While he was preparing, he appeared for 30 exams, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but failed every single one of them. Vardhan attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2014, however, he could not clear the exam. He tried four times in a row, one after the other, but was unsuccessful each time.

Finally, in 2018, his efforts paid off and he secured an AIR 104 but got the post of an IPS officer. However, he was not happy about it and reappeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and achieved IAS.

