Headlines

From selling biscuits on scooter to building multi-crore firm, know inspiring story of this Indian businessman

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

PM Modi's Jharkhand visit today: Roadshow, project launch planned for next 2 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From selling biscuits on scooter to building multi-crore firm, know inspiring story of this Indian businessman

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

8 side effects of camphor

7 benefits of eating oranges daily

7 tips to prevent dengue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam after multiple failures. Know his inspiring story.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many. Lakhs of aspirants study day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. While we read about aspirants who cracked the UPSC in one attempt, today, we will talk about an IAS office that failed multiple times before cracking the IAS exam. 

IAS officer Vijay Wardhan is an example of learning from your mistakes and failures. He is also the embodiment of never giving up. Making errors is a part of the success mantra.  According to reports, Vijay Wardhan failed many times for government jobs but he did not give up. But he never gave up. He finally secured AIR 104th in UPSC after failing 35 separate tests. 

IAS Vijay Wardhan learned from his errors and worked harder after each failure. He first applied to and was accepted into the UPSC CSE as an IPS officer, but he is currently undergoing training to become an IAS officer.

Wardhan went to school in Sirsa, Haryana. He earned a BTech in electronics engineering from Hisar after finishing his schooling. After receiving his engineering degree, Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi to pursue his UPSC studies.

While he was preparing, he appeared for 30 exams, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but failed every single one of them. Vardhan attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2014, however, he could not clear the exam. He tried four times in a row, one after the other, but was unsuccessful each time.

Finally, in 2018, his efforts paid off and he secured an AIR 104 but got the post of an IPS officer. However, he was not happy about it and reappeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and achieved IAS.

Read: NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram as fresh violence erupts

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE