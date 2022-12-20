AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result has been released for the BiPC stream and candidates can download their results via the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates would require their AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth to check the results. Candidates, who have been allotted seats, will also have to report to their respective colleges starting today - December 20, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Order: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment order' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will now open

Step 4: Here, enter your admit card number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit details and access the APSCHE login

Step 6: Download the AP EAMCET 2022 BiPC seat allotment order

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

Candidates must carry a printout of the seat allotment order as it would be required while reporting to the designated college. The candidature over the allotted seat will only be confirmed after reporting and document verification process is successfully completed.