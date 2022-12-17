Chandra Grahan, Surya Grahan 2023 dates, timing in India: Total of 4 eclipses between April and October, check details

File Photo

2023 is just two weeks away and with a few days left for it to arrive, people are excited for the new year. Apart from holidays and long weekends in the new year, people are also excited to know the dates and timings of two natural phenomena that will occur in the next year - Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan.

Today we will tell you about when and how many eclipses will be visible in India in 2023. Please note that the dates of the solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) and lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) are based on astrological calculations by experts.

Eclipses in 2023

Reports state that there will be a total of four eclipses in 2023. There will be two solar eclipses (Surya Grahan) and two lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan).

First Eclipse of 2023

The first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will occur on April 20, 2023. As per the Hindu calendar, Surya Grahan will start at 7.04 am and will continue till 12.29 pm. This Surya Grahan will not be visible in India so the Sutak period of the solar eclipse will be invalid.

Second Eclipse of 2023

The first lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will occur on May 5, 2023, 15 days after the first Surya Grahan. As per the Hindu calendar, Chandra Grahan will start at 8.45 pm and will end at 1 am. The Sutak period of the lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before.

Third Eclipse of 2023

The second solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will occur on October 14, 2023. This Surya Grahan will also not be visible in India. It will be seen in West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and the Arctic.

Fourth Eclipse of 2023

The last eclipse of the year 2023 will occur on October 29, 2023. The second lunar eclipse of the year will begin at 1:06 am and end at 2:22 pm. This Chandra Grahan will also be visible in India, so its Sutak period will start 9 hours earlier.