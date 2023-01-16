Search icon
Huge relief for parents! Allahabad HC's BIG order on school fees deposited during Covid era

Allahabad HC has orders to waiver 15% of school fees deposited during the Covid era.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Allahabad High Court has ordered to waive of 15 per cent of school fees deposited during the Covid-19 lockdown period. The parents had filed a petition in the Allahabad HC asking for a waiver of the fees deposited during the Covid-19 period.  The petition was heard at the court by the bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir on January 6 and the final decision came on Monday (January 16). 

What is the whole matter?

During the Covid-19-led lockdown in 2020-21, schools were completely shut and only online classes were being conducted. Keeping this in mind, parents filed a petition requesting the High Court to reduce the amount in fees taken from parents for transportation, and other facilities and only to charge the tuition fees.  

In their petition, the petitioners also referred to the recent decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Indian School, Jodhpur vs Government of Rajasthan. In this decision, the Supreme Court said that demanding fees without providing services is like profiteering and commercializing education.

