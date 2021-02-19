'Your death certificate is ready': Civic body texts Delhi man who is alive

Imagine going on with your daily life and then you get a message which says, "your death certificate is ready". Spine chilling, isn't it? Delhi resident Vinod Sharma was a recipient of one such message from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

“When you are busy completing your daily chores and you suddenly get a message regarding death registration, wouldn’t you be shaken!" asked Sharma, who owns a private engineering firm in South Delhi's Aya Nagar.

"You request for death registration has been approved. You can download the certificate from the link given below," read the message from SDMC.

Sharma later reported the incident to the area's Municipal Councillor.

“I didn’t even touch the link. Here I am alive and healthy. No one in my family has passed away either. Nobody has applied for such a certificate and SDMC is sending us a death certificate," he said.

“I received the message a month ago. I panicked after reading it and brought it to my counselor’s attention,” he added.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that another Aya Nagar resident, 24-year-old Rohit Bainsla, had also received a similar message.

24-year-old Rohit's father, Rajpal Bainsla, passed away in December 2020, after which he had applied for his father's death certificate registration. But his application was cancelled by the SDMC.

“I was applying for my father's death certificate. It was rejected four times, and on February 16, I received a message which read, 'Your request for Death has been approved', what kind of a joke is this?” exclaimed Rohit.

After the incident came to light, Aya Nagar Municipal Councillor, Ved Pal Lohia raised the issue on the floor of SDMC house.

“It has come to my notice that people are getting such messages. I have raised this issue in the House meeting on Monday. You cannot expect the government to send messages in such bad English,” said Ved Pal Lohia, Corporate Councillor, Aya Nagar Delhi.

After facing flak for the recurring incidents, the SDMC has clarified, saying that it was a technical glitch and would be resolved within 15 days.

"The matter has come to my notice and I have talked to the officials. Some people have got these messages. Now, the government's new company, NIC, is looking into it. Everything will be resolved within the next 15 days," said Narendra Kumar Chawla, Leader of the House, SDMC.