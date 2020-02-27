Headlines

Death certificate issued in UP's Unnao wishes 'bright future' to deceased

The village head wrote in the death certificate -- “Main inke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 08:29 AM IST

Ever heard of someone wishing a ‘bright future’ for the dead? In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, a village head issued a death certificate with the wish for an elderly man who had died last month.

The incident took place in the Sirwariya village in Asoha block where an elderly person Laxmi Shankar died after a prolonged illness on January 22.

His son went to the village head Babulal and requested him to issue a death certificate that he needed for some financial transactions.

Babulal not only issued the death certificate but also ‘wished’ ‘a bright future for the deceased’ on the document.

The village head wrote in the death certificate -- “Main inke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (I wish him a bright future).”

The letter went viral on the social media on Monday after which the village head apologised for the error and issued a new death certificate. 

The viral death certificate got some funny reactiosn from netizens. Take a look...

