Headlines

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

India sets up global alliance to push women empowerment, gender equality

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Watch: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'bar dancer', Ankita Lokhande laughs, netizens say 'sharam aani chaaiye'

9 evergreen Bollywood fashion looks from 70s 

8 ways cinnamon water helps in weight loss

8 health benefits of pickles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Adnan Khan explains why he was confused, afraid of playing Emperor Ashoka in Pracchand Ashok: 'This is something...'

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Even though the majority of North India is still experiencing extremely cold temperatures due to a cold wave, visibility in Delhi slightly improved today.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even though the majority of North India is still experiencing extremely cold temperatures due to a cold wave, visibility in Delhi slightly improved today. At 4.30 am today, visibility at Delhi's Palam airport was "zero." By 5 am, it had improved to 50 meters, and by 6.30 am, it had reached 150 meters, according to officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is anticipated to linger for the next few days over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, as well as in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few days, road, rail, and air traffic in Delhi and the surrounding areas has been affected by the foggy early morning weather.

Fog has also caused several train delays in various parts of North India today. It has been requested that travelers stay informed about the flight information because delays on foggy mornings are common.

To protect themselves from the bitter cold, people have been seeking safety in shelter houses managed by the government.

The weather office defines "very dense" fog as visibility between 0 and 50 meters, and "dense" fog as visibility between 51 and 200 meters.

When the low temperature in the plains falls to 4 degrees Celsius, or 4.5 degrees Celsius below average to 10 degrees Celsius or below, a cold wave is declared.

Delhi experienced its first cold wave of the season last Friday, with a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest night of the season was Saturday, with a low of 3 degrees in Aya Nagar, the final Delhi village along the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Virat was biggest threat at....': AB de Villiers weighs in on Kohli's batting position in T20Is

Samsung loses its 13-year dominance as world’s largest smartphone maker to…

Meet brothers who founded Rs 9398 crore company, fled from Pakistan during partition, started business from...

CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE to release hall ticket tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; check details

Meet Indian genius who worked on Rs 73700 crore project, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, she studied in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE