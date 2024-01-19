Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Even though the majority of North India is still experiencing extremely cold temperatures due to a cold wave, visibility in Delhi slightly improved today.

Even though the majority of North India is still experiencing extremely cold temperatures due to a cold wave, visibility in Delhi slightly improved today. At 4.30 am today, visibility at Delhi's Palam airport was "zero." By 5 am, it had improved to 50 meters, and by 6.30 am, it had reached 150 meters, according to officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is anticipated to linger for the next few days over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, as well as in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few days, road, rail, and air traffic in Delhi and the surrounding areas has been affected by the foggy early morning weather.

Fog has also caused several train delays in various parts of North India today. It has been requested that travelers stay informed about the flight information because delays on foggy mornings are common.

To protect themselves from the bitter cold, people have been seeking safety in shelter houses managed by the government.

The weather office defines "very dense" fog as visibility between 0 and 50 meters, and "dense" fog as visibility between 51 and 200 meters.

When the low temperature in the plains falls to 4 degrees Celsius, or 4.5 degrees Celsius below average to 10 degrees Celsius or below, a cold wave is declared.

Delhi experienced its first cold wave of the season last Friday, with a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest night of the season was Saturday, with a low of 3 degrees in Aya Nagar, the final Delhi village along the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.