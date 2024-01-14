Headlines

Delhi

Weather Update: Dense fog continues to cover Delhi-NCR, cold wave to persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi on Sunday as the cold wave continues to engulf the city and its surrounding areas.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

article-main
(Image source:ANI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi on Sunday as the cold wave continues to engulf the city and its surrounding areas. Moreover, flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been hampered by the thick fog that has covered airport runways and the poor visibility.

Right now, visibility is low, and the forecast indicates that it will get worse during the night and early in the morning. As of late Saturday, the IMD reported that visibility at the IGI airport is currently measured at 350 meters, and that it is expected to drop by as much as 200 meters in the coming hours.

This comes as the nation's capital witnessed its lowest minimum temperature of the year on Saturday, falling to 3.6 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, there is little chance that the current cold wave and thick fog in some areas of northwest India will end over the next three to four days, until January 16.

In a statement, Delhi's IGI airport said, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

In the NCR, too, persistently cold days and heavy fog are causing visibility issues in many areas along the Yamuna.

On Saturday evening, the IMD issued a forecast that read, "Fog conditions observed at 23:30 hours of January 13: Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Chandigarh, Delhi and Assam."

