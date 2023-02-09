Delhi to have Dinosaur theme park, Waste to Wonder Park Phase 2 to cost 13.72 crore

File Photo

On Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena aid the foundation stone of the Waste to Wonder Park phase-II at Sarai Kale Khan. The second phase of the Waste to Wonder Park is developed on 3.50 acres of land and will be based on a dinosaur theme.

In Phase II, MCD will carry forward this concept by constructing the park based on the Dinosaur theme, which would be a great attraction point for children. The Dinosaur theme park would have 15 movable and standing structures of dinosaurs which would be constructed from approximately 250 tonnes of scrap material.

Under the second phase, 15 movable and standing structures of dinosaurs like Coelophysis, Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, Tsintausaurus, Deinosuchus, Deinonychus, Rajasaurus, Prenocepahale, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Amargasaurus, Spinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus, Diplodocus, and Stegosaurus will be installed, the statement added.

Further, the park will be illuminated by ornamental lighting and aesthetic sound. The Landscape of the park will be done by planting trees, shrubs, grass, and ornamental plants. The park would have sitting facilities, connecting walkway to all sculptures, garden huts, and a food court area for the visitors.

This Dinosaur theme park would be constructed for Rs 13.72 crore.

The park is built on a 'Waste-to-Wealth' concept where replicas of the 'Seven Wonders of the World' were made with waste and scrap. This is the first ever park in the world presenting, in one place, all seven wonders built in the earlier centuries in different countries that too in a systematic manner in an aesthetic atmosphere, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi statement said.