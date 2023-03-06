Holi 2023: Delhi Metro services to begin at this time on March 8, check DMRC advisory (file photo)

Delhi Metro: The festival of colour, Holi, is here. And due to this, Delhi Metro services will not be available in the morning hours on Wednesday. The services will begin at 2:30 pm on Holi. on the day of Holi which is being celebrated on March 8 this year.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, DMRC said.

