Excise Policy 2021-22: Delhi's new liquor policy made public on Monday - know key changes

The Delhi government on Monday made public the new Excise Policy 2021-22. The details were uploaded on the government's website on Monday evening. The new policy document points to excise as an important source of revenue while noting that the present excise revenue generation is at a sub-optimal level.

The new changes include a walk-in experience for customers at alcohol shops, discounts on MRP, promoting microbreweries to the extension of the timing of bars in hotels, clubs, and restaurants. The new Excise policy allows bars in hotels, clubs, and restaurants in the national capital to operate till 3 am except for those licensees who have been given license to operate round-the-clock service of liquor.

The Delhi government has already floated tenders for L-7V (Indian and foreign liquor) licenses in 32 zones in which the city has been divided. Every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and will be designed accordingly, as per documents uploaded on the government website.

Delhi New Liquor Policy

The Delhi government will be out of the retail liquor trade, paving the way for the closure of state-run shops and promoting private players in the national capital.

Every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands, and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors. Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or on the pavement and buy through the counter.

They will have CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop and the recording will be maintained minimum for a period of one month.

Adequate security arrangements will be provided by the licensee in and around each vend. Licensee will also be responsible for law and order and security around their shop.

Delhiites will also be able to fill their bottles or 'growlers' with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.

Draught beer shall be allowed to be taken away in bottles or 'growlers'. Microbrewery shall also be allowed to supply to other bars and restaurants that have license to serve liquor.

The bars in hotels, restaurants, and clubs have been allowed to operate till 3 am except those licensees which have been given license to operate round-the-clock service of liquor.

The new policy states that such establishments can serve liquor in open spaces such as terrace and balcony.

The number of retail liquor vends will be 849 in the city, including five super-premium retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 square feet.

Super Premium Vends, which will set up a tasting room within the premise, can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, and others.

Super Premium Vends will need to stock at least 50 imported (B10) liquor brands including wines (BECRS) etc. brands in the store.

The government has introduced a new license L-38 for banquet halls, party places, farmhouses, motels, wedding/party/event venues with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee.