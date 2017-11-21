DWC issues notice to DTIDC after ISBT inspection

The commission found several lapses in the way the toilet complexes are being handled and thus issued a notice to Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation

In lieu of the World Toilet Day, Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal, conducted a surprise inspection at the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal on Sunday evening. The commission found several lapses in the way the toilet complexes are being handled and thus issued a notice to Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC).

On visiting these toilet complexes, the DCW team found that actual rates for using the toilets were deliberately kept hidden to charge more. The rate charts were covered with large paper sheets and the operators were found to be charging anywhere between Rs 5 and 50, whereas the official rates are Rs 5 for men. Women can use the toilets for free.

"When the reason for charging such arbitrary high rates was enquired, the operator blatantly stated that those who wish to use the toilet have to pay the fee he demands. Further, it was observed that two men were sleeping right in front of the female toilet's entrance, which rendered it unsafe," conveyed Swati Maliwal, DCW Chief, in the notice directed to the DTIDC executive director.

The notice also mentions that the toilets at the terminus are unhygienic and in bad condition, and some safai karamcharis were seen to be sleeping around or inside them in a drunken state.

"We visited the complaint counter and inspected the complaint register. It was seen that several complaints had been made regarding the overcharging and poor condition of the toilets, but no action appears to have been taken. Due to this several women were seen defecating in the open. This is a major lapse which has put the safety of women in serious jeopardy," it stated.

ACTUAL RATES

