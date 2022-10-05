Eco-friendly Ravan Dahan: As Delhi's firecracker ban is in effect, here's how citizens will burn effigies

Firecracker production, sale, and use are all outlawed in the nation's capital till January 1, 2023, according to the Delhi government. The environment minister underlined that it is also prohibited to purchase and sell fireworks online. The government's recently unveiled Winter Action Plan to address air pollution includes this ban on firecrackers.

On the occasion of Dussehra, enormous quantities of firecrackers are used to burn the effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhkarn, and Ravan. Since firecrackers are prohibited, various unique measures have been created to maintain the festival's spirit.

To celebrate Ravan Dahan with great festive zeal, several light, laser, and sound effects have been planned. Citizens have termed this sustainable method of observing the celebration as "digital Ravan Dahan."

Ravan Dahan using sound, laser and light effects in Delhi NCR

The organisers of Luv Kush Ramlila near Red Fort intend to increase the heights of the effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhakaran, and Ravana by a total of 80 feet, 90 feet, and 100 feet. These effigies will "speak and roar" and have spinning heads and moving hands. They will also be decked out in multi-coloured light garlands. The electricity will be turned off before the effigies are lit on fire.

Because of the lights installed inside, the effigy's eyes will begin blinking and shining when the arrow is unleashed. The hands holding the swords will also begin to rotate. There will be ominous noises from the effigy. According to TOI, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said, "But when lit a fire, we will employ the sound of firecrackers recorded previously and, so, participate to keeping Delhi green."

In Sector 82 of Gurgaon, the Vatika India INXT townships will also observe Dussehra in an environment-friendly manner. The locals have made the decision to display Ravan Dahan on an LED screen. In addition, Sainik Farm RWA in Delhi will present a sound and light display to its residents rather than burn an effigy, Times .