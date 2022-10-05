Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Eco-friendly Ravan Dahan: As Delhi's firecracker ban is in effect, here's how citizens will burn effigies

As Delhi's firecracker ban is in effect, citizens have planned to celebrate the 'Ravan Dahan' on Dussehra today in eco-friendly way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Eco-friendly Ravan Dahan: As Delhi's firecracker ban is in effect, here's how citizens will burn effigies
Eco-friendly Ravan Dahan: As Delhi's firecracker ban is in effect, here's how citizens will burn effigies

Firecracker production, sale, and use are all outlawed in the nation's capital till January 1, 2023, according to the Delhi government. The environment minister underlined that it is also prohibited to purchase and sell fireworks online. The government's recently unveiled Winter Action Plan to address air pollution includes this ban on firecrackers.

On the occasion of Dussehra, enormous quantities of firecrackers are used to burn the effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhkarn, and Ravan. Since firecrackers are prohibited, various unique measures have been created to maintain the festival's spirit.

To celebrate Ravan Dahan with great festive zeal, several light, laser, and sound effects have been planned. Citizens have termed this sustainable method of observing the celebration as "digital Ravan Dahan."

READ | Massive power crisis in Bangladesh: Know how electricity outage caused 130 million to remain in dark

Ravan Dahan using sound, laser and light effects in Delhi NCR

The organisers of Luv Kush Ramlila near Red Fort intend to increase the heights of the effigies of Meghnad, Kumbhakaran, and Ravana by a total of 80 feet, 90 feet, and 100 feet. These effigies will "speak and roar" and have spinning heads and moving hands. They will also be decked out in multi-coloured light garlands. The electricity will be turned off before the effigies are lit on fire.

Because of the lights installed inside, the effigy's eyes will begin blinking and shining when the arrow is unleashed. The hands holding the swords will also begin to rotate. There will be ominous noises from the effigy. According to TOI, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said, "But when lit a fire, we will employ the sound of firecrackers recorded previously and, so, participate to keeping Delhi green."

READ | Durga Visarjan 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

In Sector 82 of Gurgaon, the Vatika India INXT townships will also observe Dussehra in an environment-friendly manner. The locals have made the decision to display Ravan Dahan on an LED screen. In addition, Sainik Farm RWA in Delhi will present a sound and light display to its residents rather than burn an effigy, Times .

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.