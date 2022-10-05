Massive power crisis in Bangladesh: Know how electricity outage caused 130 million to remain in dark

Representational image

Almost the entire population of Bangladesh was left reeling in the dark without any electricity when a major power crisis hit the country on Tuesday. The major blackout in the country left over 130 million people in the country without electricity.

On Tuesday, people started to look for alternatives to continue their work as the entire nation was left in the dark. While market vendors lit candles and diners at restaurants ate food prepared by candlelight, many offices across cities were shut down due to the outage.

Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said power transmission failed in the eastern part of the country. All power plants tripped and electricity was cut in Dhaka and other big cities, said Shameem Hasan, a power department spokesman.

The Power Development Board of the country confirmed that more than 80 percent of the country was hit by the power outage on Tuesday. This comes as Bangladesh has already suffered many power crises in the recent past due to the rise in global energy prices, owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh's recent impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared.

The diesel-run power plants produced about 6 percent of Bangladesh's power generation, so their shutdowns cut output by up to 1500 megawatts. While Bangladesh is struggling to pay higher energy rates, the public outrage over constant blackouts is increasing.

Earlier this month, Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that the situation is so serious that garment factories are without power now for around four to 10 hours a day.

Due to the power cuts and electricity outages in the country, it is expected that Bangladesh will struggle to meet its export ends and the economic growth of the country will come to a stagnant halt.

Last month, the Asian Development Bank said in a report that Bangladesh's economic growth would slow to 6.6 percent from its previous forecast of 7.1 percent in the current fiscal year.

(With PTI inputs)

