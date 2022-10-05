Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Massive power crisis in Bangladesh: Know how electricity outage caused 130 million to remain in dark

The failure of the power grid in Bangladesh led to a major electricity crisis in the country, with millions of people left in the dark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Massive power crisis in Bangladesh: Know how electricity outage caused 130 million to remain in dark
Representational image

Almost the entire population of Bangladesh was left reeling in the dark without any electricity when a major power crisis hit the country on Tuesday. The major blackout in the country left over 130 million people in the country without electricity.

On Tuesday, people started to look for alternatives to continue their work as the entire nation was left in the dark. While market vendors lit candles and diners at restaurants ate food prepared by candlelight, many offices across cities were shut down due to the outage.

Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said power transmission failed in the eastern part of the country. All power plants tripped and electricity was cut in Dhaka and other big cities, said Shameem Hasan, a power department spokesman.

The Power Development Board of the country confirmed that more than 80 percent of the country was hit by the power outage on Tuesday. This comes as Bangladesh has already suffered many power crises in the recent past due to the rise in global energy prices, owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh's recent impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared.

The diesel-run power plants produced about 6 percent of Bangladesh's power generation, so their shutdowns cut output by up to 1500 megawatts. While Bangladesh is struggling to pay higher energy rates, the public outrage over constant blackouts is increasing.

Earlier this month, Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that the situation is so serious that garment factories are without power now for around four to 10 hours a day.

Due to the power cuts and electricity outages in the country, it is expected that Bangladesh will struggle to meet its export ends and the economic growth of the country will come to a stagnant halt.

Last month, the Asian Development Bank said in a report that Bangladesh's economic growth would slow to 6.6 percent from its previous forecast of 7.1 percent in the current fiscal year.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Iran anti-hijab protests: Minor girl disappears; body discovered after a week with broken nose, smashed skull

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.