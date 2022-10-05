Search icon
Iran anti-hijab protests: Minor girl disappears; body discovered after a week with broken nose, smashed skull

In the midst of the anti-hijab protests in Iran, a 17-year-old disappeared and her body was delivered to her kin a week later by security forces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Iranian teen Nika Shakarami (Photo - Twitter)

The anti-hijab protests in Iran have left over 90 people dead now, according to local news reports, but one of the more gruesome deaths during the protest was of a 17-year-old girl. As per social media and local media, the minor girl was killed during the crackdown with security forces in Iran.

A local journalist took to social media and narrated the story of Nika Shakarami, a 17-year-old girl who had joined the protests against the hijab laws and the death of Mahsa Amini, just like thousands of other women in Iran.

Reports said that in the middle of the anti-hijab protests in Iran, Shakarami had mysteriously disappeared, with her kin frantically searching for her. A week later, her body was handed over to her family by the security forces, indicating that she had died during the police crackdown on protestors.

 

 

Nika’s body was returned to her family with her nose broken and her skull smashed. Reports suggested that her head had been bashed in by a heavy object. The Shakarami family was not allowed to see the face of their daughter when they were handed over her body.

Media reports had alleged that Shakarami had been killed by security force personnel during the anti-hijab protests, showcasing the alleged brutality of the police force against protesting women and minors.

According to The Telegraph report, the last call made by Nika Shakarami was to her friend, who she had said that she was trying to flee the Iranian security forces who were dispersing the protestors in the streets.

The protests in Iran were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman called Mahsa Amini, who had died while she was in the custody of the morality police, who had detained her because she was not following the hijab norms in the country.

The death of Amini triggered a wave of protests across Iran, with thousands of women taking to the streets during demonstrations, burning hijabs and cutting off their hair in solidarity.

