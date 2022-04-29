When will Delhi get respite from sweltering heat? IMD scientist reveals

A man checks his mobile phone as he covered himself with a scarf to protect himself from scorching heat on a hot summer day, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

Delhi's temperature today may rise by 0.5-1 degree Celsius and touch 46 degree Celsius at some stations, RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, predicted on Friday, adding that the heatwave persisting in several north Indian states including Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana might ebb within the next three days. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46 degree Celsius, he added. "Today's temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The weather agency issued the Yellow heatwave alert for three days - April 29, 30 and May 1 - for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh MP and Jharkhand. He said from May 2, the advancing Western Disturbance may trigger thunderstorms and rains. The temperature from May 2 and May 4 could be between 36 degree to 39 degree Celsius due to rains in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The scientist said around May 4 a cyclonic circulation system will develop in the Andaman Sea.

The average temperature in Delhi is likely to touch 44 degree Celsius. The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 28 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius, the highest in April in 12 years.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.