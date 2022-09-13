Search icon
Delhi Metro: Sikh man stopped from entering station with kirpan, NCM seeks report from DMRC

Delhi Metro: NCM chairperson has also sought necessary action on the officials responsible in the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Delhi Metro: Sikh man stopped from entering station with kirpan, NCM seeks report from DMRC
Delhi Metro (File photo)

After a Sikh man was allegedly stopped from entering a Delhi Metro station with a kirpan, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the DMRC chairman and Delhi chief secretary over a complaint by the man.

In a statement, the NCM said it has received a complaint from Gyani Kewal Singh, former Jathedar Damdama Sahib, that he was stopped from entering Dwarka Sec 21 Metro station, New Delhi, and was asked to remove kirpan.

The NCM called for necessary action against the officials responsible in the matter. As kirpan is an integral part of the Sikh religion and Article 25 of the Constitution allows wearing and carrying of kirpans by Sikh persons, the incident has hurt the religious sentiment of Sikhs, the statement said.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has sought a report in the matter from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairman, and the chief secretary of Delhi. He has sought necessary action on the officials responsible in the matter, it said. Kirpan is among the five articles of faith that are worn by Sikhs.

(With inputs from PTI)

