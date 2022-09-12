Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi Metro Yellow Line services resume after three hours of disruption

Delhi Metro: Several people were stranded from 7 am to 10 am, as metro services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Delhi Metro Yellow Line services resume after three hours of disruption
Delhi Metro (file image)

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time as chaos ensued at several stations on the Yellow Line after a technical snag was reported in a train, halting services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on Monday morning.

Normal services were resumed almost three hours after the disruption and all gates are open for entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. Several people were stranded from 7 am to 10 am, as metro services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions.

"Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

READBengaluru doctor ditches traffic, runs for 45 mins to perform surgery; watch video

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.