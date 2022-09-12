Delhi Metro Yellow Line services resume after three hours of disruption

Delhi Metro (file image)

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time as chaos ensued at several stations on the Yellow Line after a technical snag was reported in a train, halting services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on Monday morning.

Normal services were resumed almost three hours after the disruption and all gates are open for entry and exit at the MG Road Metro Station.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. Several people were stranded from 7 am to 10 am, as metro services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions.

"Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

