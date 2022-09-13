‘Noida Twin Tower-like demolition’: After heavy floods, encroachments blocking drains razed in Bengaluru

Representational image

The heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Bengaluru left the city entrapped in massive floods, with the daily functioning of the city coming to a halt. As the city was left paralysed, the civic bodies of Bengaluru decided to take matters into their own hands.

As the rains retreated and the streets cleared up, Bengaluru’s civic bodies identified and marked as many as 700 illegal encroachments, which have reportedly been blocking the storm drains in the city, leading to flooded streets and residential areas.

Now, a Karnataka minister has warned that the flood-causing encroachments in Bengaluru, which led to crores-worth of damage in the city, will all be razed like the “Noida Twin Towers-like demolition”.

As quoted by NDTV, the minister in Karnataka gave a reference to the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida and warned, “We will raze illegal constructions on the lines of the Twin Towers demolished recently.”

The encroachment clearance operation had been started in the Mahadevpur zone by identifying the encroached areas of the Rajcanals (large drains), said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday, as per ANI reports.

Accordingly, 15 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevpur zone on Monday, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The encroachment will also be carried out in Chellaghatta, Chinnappana Halli, Basavannanagar, Spicy Garden, and S.R. of Basavanpura ward which comes under the Mahadevpur zone.

The structures, according to the authorities, were blocking the storm drains, which have now been cleared by the civic bodies.

In all the places where the encroachment clearance operation has been carried out today, there will be a warning not to encroach again and not to build a compound wall on the storm drain, the civic body said. The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will also continue in the coming days.

(With ANI inputs)

